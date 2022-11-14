Services planned for Gary physician Charles Davidson

Long-time Gary resident Dr. Charles O. Davidson, born November 12, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Reverend Charles O. Davidson and Blanche Williams Davidson, passed on October 22.

Davidson graduated from Corbin High School at age 15 and received his B.S. degree in Pre-Medicine at Arkansas AM&N College, renamed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, in 1955. He matriculated at Howard University Medical School, where he obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1961.

During his internship and residency at Homer G. Phillips Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, he met and married Fredricka Cooper; they became a family of four with the births of two sons born during their marriage.

Upon completion of his residency, Davidson became the Associate Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Homer G. Phillips Hospital. After 15 months there, he was drafted into the United States Air Force and stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He served as Deputy Hospital Commander and Chief of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Department. Davidson was promoted to the rank of Major prior to his honorable discharge in 1968.

Immediately after completing his military service, he moved his family to Gary, Indiana, joining the late Dr. Clarence W. Boone as a partner in private practice, specializing in Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Over five decades of practicing medicine, Davidson enjoyed many experiences related to his field of service, highlights of which include roles as Assistant Clinical Professor, Indiana University Northwest Center for Medical Education and Coordinator of the OB/GYN section of the Family Practice Residency Program at The Methodist Hospitals.

Other notable positions and memberships Davidson held include Charter President, National Medical Association of Northwest Indiana; Lake County Medical Society Trustee; Indiana State Medical Society; Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists; Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Chairman of the Gary Board of Health.

The busy physician also served in various capacities as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Medical Staff of The Methodist Hospitals, including Chairman of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medical Director of the Family Planning Clinic, and Chairman of The Methodist Hospitals Board of Directors.

Once retired from his OB/GYN clinical practice in 1999, Davidson served as Medical Director of The Methodist Hospitals Management Care Network, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Special Assistant to the CEO until 2008.

He was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Howard University Medical School Francis C. Bundick Award for Outstanding Scholastic Achievement; the Dudley W. Turner, M.D. Award for Outstanding Community Service; and The Marion Home for Pregnant Adolescents award for establishing medical protocols for the agency and serving as pro-bono Medical Director for more than 20 years.

The community honored Davidson with a retirement celebration, where he received the Distinguished Hoosiers Award from the State of Indiana and an Official Citation from the Gary Common Council.

Davidson held Life Memberships in both the NAACP and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was an ardent supporter of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Howard University and several charitable organizations.

Davidson was a long-time, faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church of Gary, Indiana. He was also an avid golfer, gardener, pool player and lover of Blues music.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Fredricka Cooper Davidson, sons Darryl and Harryl, and five grandchildren.

Services are scheduled for Friday, November 18, at Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, Indiana.

There will be a Visitation from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Family Hour from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m.; Funeral Service at 5 p.m.