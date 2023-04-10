Senator Eddie Melton releases comprehensive housing policy

Eddie Melton for Mayor of Gary’s team announced the release of Sen. Melton’s comprehensive housing policy as well as an endorsement for his campaign from the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association on April 5, 2023.

“America faces a dire housing crisis, and our city is not exempt from these problems,” said Sen. Melton. “As rent prices continue to soar, incomes remain stagnant. Here in Gary, our city harbors hundreds of deserted properties that need to be torn down or repurposed. Quality, affordable, sustainable housing is at the top of our city’s needs. Further, the average American city collects more than half of its revenue from residential property taxes and local income tax distributions, making it critical for the City of Gary to grow our current housing stock and strategically retain and grow what has historically trended as a decreasing population. As a state senator, I’ve worked closely with statewide stakeholders to address these issues. As Mayor, I will continue to collaborate with state and federal partners as well as ensure Gary has a strategic plan to address housing in our city.”

Melton’s housing policy outlines a comprehensive strategic housing plan to increase the quality and quantity of affordable housing stock in Gary, conduct an official Land Use Assessment, remove government barriers that hinder future housing development, creation of a Homeownership and Financial Literacy Council, protect and promote historic and individual neighborhood characteristics, identify funding to support brownfield remediation and redevelopment, seek methods to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, using transit-oriented development and partnering with the federal government’s Housing Supply Action Plan.

You can view the full public safety policy platform online. Voters can view Sen. Melton’s other policies on his website as well at EddieMelton.com.

In an endorsement letter sent to the Melton campaign signed by Saba Mohammed, Chair of the Northwest Indiana Realtors Association and its associated PAC’s trustees, the organization noted, “Decisions regarding who to endorse and financially support in a particular political campaign is serious business – especially when it’s on behalf of a 2900+-member organization… We have been appointed by our Board of Directors because of our ability to identify serious candidates who support public policies consistent with REALTOR® values – those that build strong communities and a vibrant business environment for the entire Northwest Indiana region. It is for this and other supporting reasons we have chosen to endorse your 2023 candidacy for Mayor of the City of Gary…We are also asking those who live in the City of Gary to consider supporting you with their vote and to encourage their contacts to do the same.”

The NIRA’s support of Eddie Melton for Mayor of Gary joins a growing list of public endorsements including Gary Fraternal Order of Police 61, Gary Firefighters Union Local 359, Gary Teachers Union Local 4, Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, United Steelworkers Local 1066, Unite Here Local 1 (NWI’s Casino Workers), Deniece Williams and The Jacksons.

For information about the campaign and Eddie’s candidacy, visit EddieMelton.com.