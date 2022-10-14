Senator Eddie Melton hosting “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Gary Saturday, October 15

Indiana Senator Eddie Melton and local elected officials are gathering Saturday, October 15, at the Diamond Center in Downtown Gary for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in support of Democrats on the ballot for the November midterm election.

During the rally, elected officials and candidates will highlight the stakes of this election and encourage attendees to make a plan to vote and help their friends, family, and neighbors to do the same.

“This is one of the most important elections for us all in Northwest Indiana and statewide,” said Melton. “As Deputy Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, I feel it is my duty to help build understanding, awareness and excitement for early voting and election day.”

Senator Melton is endorsing the re-election of Congressman Frank Marvin, Tom McDermott for U.S. Senate, ZeNai Brooks for State Auditor; Destiny Wells for Secretary of State; and Jessica McClellan for State Treasurer. These candidates have been invited to the event.

“Through their actions and deeds, they have demonstrated that they are truly for the people of Indiana,” said Melton. “We want the citizens to bring their family and friends for an opportunity to meet candidates, better understand the issues and commit to voting.”

The rally is free to the public. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Diamond Center is located at 500 E 5th Ave., just east of RailCats Stadium.

Early voting starts Oct. 12 in Indiana and residents have until Oct. 26 to request an absentee ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2022.