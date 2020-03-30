Salvation Army serving families during COVID-19 Pandemic

Food Pantries and Social Services Expanded to Support Lake County Families

The Salvation Army of Lake County is expanding its food pantry program in response to concerns about food availability in Lake County.

This week a local resident, Janine, visited The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center with several grandchildren in tow, looking for assistance. “This is my first time here,” she said. “I never thought that I would need help from a food pantry, but I am living on Social Security and unable to find the foods that my family will eat. The shelves at the grocery stores are bare!” Janine said with tears in her eyes.

The Army provided Janine and her family with food and some activities and toys for the children during this time. And we have her hope…hope that she will get through this. And comfort knowing she wasn’t forgotten.

The Salvation Army of Lake County is prepared to assist with the response to COVID-19 for the long term. Emergency assistance, including help with rent and utility bills, will continue to be available.

All three Salvation Army Lake County Corps will continue to offer food assistance:

Gary-Merrillville will offer food and hygiene kits by appointment.

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hammond-Munster will offer access to its food pantry

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

East Chicago will offer weekday take-home meals from a mobile canteen in the corps parking lot.

Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Donations are Needed:

Donations of bread, cereals, milk, canned food, hygiene products, and toilet paper are needed at the Lake County office at: 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army has cancelled its upcoming annual Civic Dinner featuring astronaut Colonel Jerry Ross. Since this is a major fundraiser, The Salvation Army is asking for urgent donations to assist with an immediate and long-term response to COVID-19 in our communities. Go to www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org or call 219.838.1328.

About The Salvation Army of Lake County:

As one of the largest direct providers of social services, The Salvation Army operates 29 corps community centers, as well as other facilities in neighborhoods across the Chicago Metropolitan Division, spanning from Rockford to Northwest Indiana. The Salvation Army operates three corps community centers in Lake County, Indiana, including East Chicago, Gary-Merrillville, and Hammond-Munster. The organization offers shelter referral, homelessness prevention, food pantry and meals, alcohol and drug rehabilitation services, disaster relief services, after-school programs, recreational activities, music education and more. For more information, visit: www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org.