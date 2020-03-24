Rush applauds the reopening of MetroSouth Medical Center

Today—March 24, 2020, U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.) applauded the news that MetroSouth Medical Center will reopen to serve quarantined coronavirus patients just days after the Congressman called on Governor Pritzker to use his executive authorities to reopen the facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am beyond delighted to see that the new owners of MetroSouth Medical Center, Lockwood Development Partners, will reopen the healthcare facility in order to serve coronavirus patients who are fighting for their lives against this dreaded disease,” said Rep. Rush. “As the number of coronavirus cases across my district and the entire state and nation continue to rise, it is imperative that our healthcare infrastructure is able to accommodate as many patients as possible, particularly low-income patients who may lack the necessary healthcare coverage. The reopening of MetroSouth will help to achieve that goal.

“I applaud the City of Blue Island for coming to an agreement with Lockwood that was in the best interests of our community, and I thank State Rep. Bob Rita for his efforts to keep this facility open as well.”

MetroSouth was a 314-bed, acute care hospital with a blend of private and semi-private rooms, that employed 800 doctors, nurses, and other professionals, and serviced over 70,000 patients each year. Quorum Health Corporation closed MetroSouth Medical Center on September 30, 2019.

Rep. Rush was very vocal in his opposition to this closure, ultimately calling on Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate Quorum Health Corporation’s premature closure of MetroSouth Medical Center.

