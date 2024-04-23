Roosevelt Haywood III, President/CEO, Haywood and Fleming Associates to receive Circle of Excellence Award at 50th Anniversary Gala

to receive Circle of Excellence Award

Gary, Indiana (April 19, 2024) – On June 1, 2024, Edgewater Health, northwest Indiana’s full-service partner for culturally competent, high-quality integrated primary care and behavioral health services across 10 locations, will host a gala celebrating 50 years of excellence in healthcare. The event will take place at Duneland Falls Banquet and Meeting Center in Chesterton, Indiana. Caring in the Key of Life recounts five decades of milestones and honors those who have inspired the organization’s approach to making a difference.

Roosevelt Haywood III, President/CEO, Haywood and Fleming Associates, is one such individual. Haywood will be recognized during the VIP reception as the inaugural recipient of the Circle of Excellence award. Dr. Danita Johnson-Woods had this to say: “We established the Circle of Excellence to salute individuals demonstrating distinction in business, philanthropy, and the highest caliber of community engagement. Roosevelt is a second-generation insurance professional who has a 40-year history of leading prestigious national industry associations; he is much sought after for his leadership and sharp insights, and he is widely known for his character. This honor celebrates excellence, longevity, respect, compassion, and commitment to our mission. Roosevelt embodies these ideals to the nth degree.”

Haywood and Fleming Associates (HFA), established in 1984, is a leading risk management firm with focused expertise in commercial insurance and employee benefits. HFA has developed considerable skills and experience in servicing the needs of large and complex entities in the private and public sectors; however, Haywood learned the business under his father’s tutelage decades earlier and the family legacy continues. “We are deeply honored and grateful to Dr. Johnson-Woods for recognizing Roosevelt and our firm’s dedication and hard work. I have had the privilege of working alongside him for 30 years out of the 40 years that our firm has existed. His passion and commitment to the insurance industry and our partners in the City of Gary and Lake County are unwavering,” said Leslie L. Skinner-Leslie, VP of Marketing and Operations at Haywood and Fleming Associates.

Haywood’s record of servant leadership is legendary. Organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana (Past Vice Chairman), the Gary Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Northwest Indiana (Past Board President), and the Indiana University Neal-Marshall Alumni Club (Executive Council) are just a few of the causes that have benefitted from his leadership.

“At our firm, we strongly believe in investing in and giving back to our community. Edgewater Health, a beacon of hope in Northwest Indiana, has been instrumental in promoting care for the mind, body, and spirit, enriching lives, and improving conditions. We are proud to be associated with an organization that makes a difference,” Skinner-Leslie stated.

For more information on ways to get involved in the 50th anniversary celebration, visit www.edgewaterhealth.org/50th or call Tara Robertson at (219) 885-2464, ext. 2312.

About Edgewater Health

Edgewater Health celebrates 50 years of healthcare excellence in 2024. Originated in 1974 as the Gary Community Mental Health Center, Edgewater Health is Northwest Indiana’s full-service partner for culturally competent, high-quality primary care and behavioral health services. Our approach to caring for the whole person begins with health screenings and assessments and extends to integrated and specialized care including addiction and opioid treatment, inpatient, outpatient, and adult residential services in 10 locations. 50 years since our inception, Edgewater Health established the first crisis stabilization center in the State of Indiana (2015); achieved Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike status under HRSA (2019); opened a clinic in Cedar Lake to focus on women’s health (2022), and a clinic in Merrillville (2023) focused on family health. In 2023, Edgewater Health became the community backbone organization for My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Lake County, IN, to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color. MBK is part of the national MBK Alliance, a nationwide, non-partisan initiative of the Obama Foundation. Edgewater Health participates in the VA’s Substance Treatment and Recovery (STAR) model for active duty and veteran service members. Edgewater Health is accredited by The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Visit us at www.edgewaterhealth.org.