EVENT CANCELED*** Rev. Jackson, son, Yusef, to take COVID-19 test today at Kennedy King College

****EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED****



Leading by example, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. and his son, Attorney Yusef Jackson, who is Secretary of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Board, will lead by example 12 noon, Tuesday, May 26th, by taking a COVID-19 test at Kennedy King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.

Testing, Rev. Jackson said, is critical in “ending this nightmare. We need your cooperation.” Rev. Jackson is urging everyone to take the COVID-19 test so they will know their status to prevent additional infections

Yusef Jackson recently joined Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a press conference to announce the expanded COVID-19 test sites. He praised her “outstanding leadership and clear communication during this crisis and for allowing” him to share the history behind the city’s partnering with Academy award-winning actor Sean Penn’s nationally acclaimed Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) nonprofit organization that is expanding testing sites throughout the nation.

Yusef explained that it was his father who reached out to Penn, whom he has worked with on several humanitarian projects including Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake that hit Haiti and Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, who introduced the mayor to Penn for this “historic partnership.”

“As we began to understand the gravity of COVID 19, the city demonstrated the courage to accept community input and support from CORE, and continued to invest responsibly by making available the incredibly talented and committed people from so many departments of city government including Health, Aviation, Police, Fire, OEMC to name a few,” said Yusef Jackson.

“Getting these sites up and running efficiently is truly a community effort among the city, the CORE management team and the brave and dedicated Chicagoans who are working every day,” Yusef Jackson said.

“We are working with dozens of churches, pastors, and community leaders and civic groups and civil rights organizations to help staff these sites. It’s critical work. Those working on these sites play a critical role in controlling the disease and reopening our businesses. They are doing the hard work for the city to meet its metrics, and we thank you.

“We must take advantage of the opportunity to test. Testing is the first component of contact tracing. The sites have the capacity. Please, now come do your part. Sign up in advance or drop by, drive or walk up. Get tested. The test is administered free to you—so get your test now,” Yusef Jackson said. Below is a list of the city-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites. You are encouraged to pre-register for a test online at: ChicagoCovidTesting.com. Once open, each testing site will run Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Facility Tentative Opening Date Address Testing Criteria Type Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy Open 2850 W 24th Blvd, Chicago, IL 60623 Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Guaranteed Rate Field Lot A Tuesday, June 2 3417 S Normal Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Asymptomatic first responders and healthcare workers Drive-Thru Only Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy Open 2231 N Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Columbus Park Open 5701 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644 Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Kennedy-King College Friday, May 29 6301 S Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60621 Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Southwest TBD TBD Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Gately Park Friday, May 22 744 E 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60628 Symptomatic residents; Asymptomatic with known exposure to COVID Drive-Thru, Walk-Up

COVID-19 Testing Sites in Chicago

Here are additional locations where you can get tested for COVID-19, but the list will continue to grow: https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-sites