Rev. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition/Wall Street Project to host historic virtual town hall meeting Thursday

By Chinta Strausberg

Concern that more than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases are African American though they are just 12.7 percent of the U.S. population, Rev. Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is presenting a virtual national town hall meeting Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to respond to the coronavirus that is taking so many lives.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition and The Wall Street Project, founded by Rev. Jackson, will be joined by a number of nationally acclaimed physicians, health care and legal officials to discuss the effects this virus is having on the African American community.

They will also talk about the Rainbow PUSH Coalition/National Medical Association/National Bar Association coalition joining forces in issuing a Public Health Manifesto response to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic.

Among those speaking on this issue will be National medical Association President Oliver Brooks and president-elect Dr. Leon McDougle, Rev. Dr. S. Todd Yeary, senior vice president of the Rainbow PUSHCoalition and Rev. Janette Wilson, special assistant to Rev. Jackson and national executive director to the PUSH Excel program.

They will also talk about the Stimulus I & II package that is designed to be a fiscal lifeline to small businesses, which are the backbone of America, and how many have fallen through the cracks due to bureaucracy and big banks changing the lending rules in the middle of the game.

Rev. Jackson, Rev. Yeary, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and others will discuss how they have been fighting to save small businesses despite the many sudden roadblocks they have faced.

To register for the historic Rainbow PUSHCoalition/Wall Street Project town hall meeting, click on: rpccovid19townhall.eventbrite.com or www.rainbowpush.org.