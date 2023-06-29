Rev. Al Sharpton blasts Supreme Court for sticking dagger in the back of Black America

Photo caption: Rev. Al Sharpton

Calls for Judicial Reforms to Supreme Court as Bench Deals Yet Another Blow to Civil Rights

Rev. Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network (NAN), condemned the Supreme Court’s decision today to overturn affirmative action in higher education. The 6-3 and 6-2 decisions in two related cases will end decades of safeguards for equal access to education, especially for Black and Brown students. Although many expected the Supreme Court to end affirmative action, the decision underscores a deep need to reform the court – especially as several justices face ethics concerns amid a rash of actions that have unraveled generations of civil rights.

“The Supreme Court just stuck a dagger in the back of Black America. Affirmative action was a commonly embraced policy because it served as a check on an admission process that was rife with racism, nepotism, and favoritism for generations. The reality is race plays a factor in admissions, from pre-K to post-doctorate, and institutions just saw their best tool for fairness outlawed.

Let’s not forget this wasn’t a decision supported by higher education institutions. It was pushed by a small group committed to peeling away our civil rights, who want Black and Brown faces out of their ivory towers. It’s why you saw so many colleges and universities batten down the hatches and come up with contingency plans when it became clear affirmative action would end. The National Action Network’s Youth Huddle will continue to push for fair admission standards, so they have the same access to higher education as those before them. Today’s misguided decision has activated them to stand at the vanguard of the March on Washington on August 26th, which will not be a commemoration but a continuation in the fight for justice and equality.”

