Reps. Davis and Jackson hope Trump gets fair trial

Photo caption: Rep. Danny Davis (left) and Rep. Jonathan Jackson

Representatives Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and Jonathan Jackson (D-1st) agreed on Friday, June 9, that former President Donald Trump is not above the law and said they hope he will get a fair trial for the 37-count indictment he is facing, which if found guilty could land him behind bars for decades.

At a press conference at the Jaslin Hotel, 261 W. Cermak Road, Davis said the indictment against Trump “reinforces the fact that no one in this country is above or beyond the law” and if anyone chooses to break the law, then “the law will come after them,” including Trump.

Agreeing with Davis, Jackson said, “The wheels of justice move slowly, but we do believe in the judicial system. We want him to be afforded the opportunity of equal justice, equal protection under the law…and that we hope he has a fair day in court and may justice prevail.”

After the 37-count indictment was unsealed, Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a statement saying, “We have one set of rules in this country, and they apply to everyone.” He reminded the public that the defendants in this case are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The twice indicted Trump reported to a Miami federal court Tuesday, June 13, on the indictment, which includes his willfully retaining defense information, conspirator to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal and false statements and representations.

On his Truth Social media, Trump professed his innocence, calling the federal investigation a “hoax” and saying he is “INNOCENT.” Trump called the day his indictment was unsealed a “DARK DAY” for America. Trump posted, “I am innocent. We will prove that very, very soundly and hopefully very quickly. Thank you very much.”

The first president to be impeached twice, Trump, who was charged by the House with “incitement of resurrection” over the January 6 attack on the Capitol, remains the GOP presidential frontrunner. He was also impeached in 2019 for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election to bolster his own election. Both times the House voted to impeach Trump but the Senate refused.

Trump is also facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He was indicted in the “hush” money scandal of adult film star Stormy Daniels, where he paid his ex-lover through his attorney Michael Cohen $130,000 to remain silent about their affair before the 2016 election.

Last May, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store. The jury awarded her $5 million, and New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump and three of his children, accusing them of “staggering” fraud in overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars. James is seeking $250 million from Trump that she says he gained through fraudulent and deceptive means.

Yet with all of the charges and indictments, including being twice impeached, the Republicans still support Trump. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted: “Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.

“It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him,” tweeted McCarthy. “Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice.”

Ironically, according to Chris Edelson, an assistant professor at the American University, not only can an indicted Trump run for the presidency, if he wins, he can also serve. There is precedent for that scenario. More than a century ago, Eugene V. Debs ran for president on a socialist ticket while in prison and won a million votes, according to the Zinn Education Project.