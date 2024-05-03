Rep. Smith Endorses Mark Spencer for State Senator-3rd District

“I have known Mr. Spencer since he was a student at Emerson School of Performing Arts. It was his high school days that I became aware of his extraordinary performing talents, remarkable leadership skills, and warm and genuine personality. He was one of the members of the first graduating class of Emerson School where he was voted “Student of the Year” and “Student with the Best Personality.” Years later people still revere and positively comment on his pleasant and pleasing personality. Why, because it is so genuine, and he demonstrates that he is a servant leader.

State Representative Dr. Vernon G. Smith this week endorsed the candidacy of Mark Spencer, a well-known community leader. He said, I am endorsing Mark Spencer because of his compassion for people, his keen sense of service, his high morals, and his extensive skills and knowledge base.”

“I have known Mr. Spencer since he was a student at Emerson School of Performing Arts. It was his high school days that I became aware of his extraordinary performing talents, remarkable leadership skills, and warm and genuine personality. He was one of the members of the first graduating class of Emerson School where he was voted “Student of the Year” and “Student with the Best Personality.” Years later people still revere and positively comment on his pleasant and pleasing personality. Why, because it is so genuine, and he demonstrates that he is a servant leader.

Smith added, after graduation, Mr. Spencer matriculated at Indiana University Northwest where his “wow factor” continued to capture the praise of those he interacted with. He graduated in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Theater. He was immediately hired as a drama teacher/auditorium manager by the Gary Community School Corp. His work, achievements, and productions during his many years with the Gary schools have earned Mr. Spencer accolades second to no other regional person in his field.

Smith continued, Mark Spencer earned a BS degree in in Secondary Education from Calumet College of St. Joseph in 1998, and a M.S. in Education from Indiana Wesleyan in 2009. In 2002 he was awarded an honorary doctor of Humanities by GMOR Theological Institute of Northwest IN and was voted student exploratory TEACHER OF THE YEAR.

“The community reveres and respects Mark Spencer. This is obvious based on the numerous awards he has been presented. He has been awarded the NAACP Jeanette B. Strong Award, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Citizen of the Year (both regional chapters), Society of Innovators Fellow Award, Quality of Life Council Award, Edgewater Health Mental Advocate of the Year, Indiana University Northwest Diversity Champion Award, Student Exploratory Teacher of the Year Award, Delta Sigma Theta Men of Valor Award, Rembrandt Film Festival Best Short Film Narrative, African American Arts Alliance of Chicago Outstanding Film Award, TV-OP Festival Rising Writer/Director Award, Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Community Tea Pot Award, The Gary Legends Award, Gary Frontiers Club MLK Marcher Award, Gary Frontiers Club MLK Drum Major Award and the Katie Hall Foundation Merit of Distinction Award.

“Mark Spencer has proven that he is a dedicated, passionate leader of this community. As a Gary City Councilman, he has in a few months demonstrated his impressive knowledge base, his remarkable technical skills, and most impressive interpersonal skills. He is a known quantity and is more than qualified to serve as the State Senator for Indiana’s 3rd District. With Mark Spencer you will not be gambling with your vote. Instead, you will be voting for someone whom you know will be your voice and you will be proud to say, He is my State Senator.