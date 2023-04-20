Rep. Jonathan Jackson Announces 2023 High School Art Competition

Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson is inviting high school students from the First Congressional District of Illinois to participate in a nationwide art competition sponsored by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives in collaboration with the Congressional Institute. The annual competition aims to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of young people across the nation.

Congressman Jackson said, “Art has the power to inspire, challenge, and connect communities. I am proud to host this competition that celebrates the creative achievements of our students and provides them with an opportunity to share their unique perspective.”

The winning artwork from the district’s competition will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside winners from other districts around the country. Additionally, the top 10 finalists’ artwork from the district will be rotated between Congressman Jackson’s District and Washington, D.C. offices.

The submission deadline is Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. CT. Students can submit their artwork physically or electronically.

2023 Rules and Regulations, as well as the Student Release Form, can be found on Congressman Jackson’s website.

For questions or further information, contact Kavin Jagnarain at [email protected] for the D.C. office or Jenell Brown at [email protected] for the district office.