Rep. Jackson announces free virtual passport workshop to prepare travelers for summer season

The Office of Congressman Jonathan (IL-01) is hosting a free Virtual Passport Workshop to help constituents apply for or renew their U.S. passports. As summer travel season approaches, this event aims to equip travelers with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the passport application process with ease.

The Virtual Passport Workshop is scheduled for May 3rd, from 4 PM to 5 PM CT. Attendees will learn the step-by-step process for passport applications and renewals, receive tips for taking the perfect passport photo, and gain a clear understanding of fees and processing times for different services. Additionally, the congressman’s team and a representative from the Chicago Passport Agency will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with filling out applications.

In anticipation of the event, Congressman Jackson shared, “As we approach the summer travel season, it’s crucial that we equip our constituents with the information and resources they need to travel confidently. Our Virtual Passport Workshop is designed to help alleviate some of the stress and confusion that can arise during the application process, ensuring that everyone in our district can embark on their journeys with ease.”

To attend this informative event, please RSVP at bit.ly/IL01PASSPORT.

Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to learn everything you need to know about applying for or renewing your U.S. passport. For more information, please feel free to contact Congressman Jackson’s Chicago office at (773) 779-2400.