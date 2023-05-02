Rep. Davis to host peace conference to curb violence

In an effort to prevent yet another long, hot summer of violence, Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) is hosting a prayer and peace breakfast Friday, May 5th, 7 a.m.-12 noon, at the St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 4526 S. Wabash, where clergy and community leaders will hammer out an anti-crime agenda they plan to give to Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson.

The conference is a reaction to the recent teenage takeover of the Loop and the political fallout that pursued. However, the clergy want to present a holistic proposed solution to Johnson rather than focusing only on anti-crime suggestions.

“We are doing this to help create peace and forgiveness,” said Rev. Paul Jakes, pastor of the New Tabernacle of Faith Baptist Church. “We have other issues that may be the basis for the crime, like the long neglected communities of color, homelessness, the lack of jobs, mental illnesses, inadequate schools and a need for better public safety. “We are taking a pro-active stance in helping Mayor-elect Johnson get a handle on a myriad of social and economic problems he is inheriting,” Rev. Jakes said. We are inviting the public and they are welcome to bring their suggestions.”

Registration for the conference is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. when the conference begins.

The public can send their suggestions and R.S.V.P. to Rev. Jakes at: [email protected].

The facilitators of the workshops will be: Education, Bernard Clay, Public Safety, Ernest Kato, Economic Development, Loretta Minor, Community Development, Victoria Lakes Battle, Employment, Joseph Green, Dr. Wanda Jenkins for the Grief and Loss workshop, Youth/Parenting, Cheryl Anderson, Housing, Anthony Simpkins, Block Club Formation and Rev. Jakes for the block clubs.