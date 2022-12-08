Rehabilitation Centers at St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center earn 3-year reaccreditation

The rehabilitation centers at St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center recently earned another three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) based on its recent survey.

Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, including Medical Rehabilitation.

Carey Otterstedt, rehabilitation program director at St. Catherine Hospital, credited staff and patients for the CARF achievement.

“We were able to pass our recent CARF survey with flying colors due to a cooperative team effort, including rehabilitation staff, hospital administration and virtually every department within the hospital,” Otterstedt said. “Even our patients helped, relaying to CARF how happy they were to have our services. I would like to thank the entire hospital staff and administration for their support with such a successful reaccreditation.”

Hope Wells, rehabilitation program director at St. Mary Medical Center, echoed Otterstedt’s sentiments.

“We are excited to continue the culture of CARF excellence at St. Mary Medical Center Acute Rehab, where our focus continues to be patient-centered care while achieving the highest-quality patient outcomes,” Wells said. “Our therapy and nursing interdisciplinary teams continue to provide compassionate care while focusing on the patient’s individualized goals. Our ultimate goal is to assist patients and their families with transition home and back into the community.”

Community Healthcare System Rehabilitation Centers pair excellence in rehabilitation medicine with forward-looking programs to inspire hope, promote independence and get individuals back home. The highly skilled therapists help patients recover from serious accidents, surgery or illness that cause them to lose everyday skills. Treatment is available 365 days a year at St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center.

Primary treatment reasons include stroke; neurological conditions, such as motor neuron diseases; multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, myopathy, polyneuropathy; Guillain-Barre syndrome; and postoperative rehabilitation for complex orthopedic procedures.

Brian Boon, president and CEO of CARF International, told the rehabilitation centers this achievement is a testament of Community Healthcare System’s service to its patients.