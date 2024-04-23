Register for “The Hem of His Garment” Women’s Conference

The Women of Israel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will host a transformative Women’s Conference titled “The Hem of His Garment” from Friday, April 26, 2024, to Sunday, April 28, 2024. The conference aims to empower women within the community and congregation to navigate through the seasons of burdens faced by women. The focus also will be on mental and spiritual well-being, particularly for mothers and caregivers, who are the examples for children and families.

The conference opens on Friday, April 26th, with a free and public worship service from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to invite family and friends to this impactful service. On Saturday, April 27th, the conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration and a continental breakfast. Registration costs $40.00, covering materials and lunch.

Sessions will delve into topics such as “Spiritual and Mental Warfare: How to Fight to Win Over Depression” and “The Importance of Self-Care.” The day concludes with a session on “God, Family, and Me,” followed by a luncheon allowing time for fellowship and vendor shopping. On Sunday, April 28th, all conference registrants and the community are invited to the Sunday Morning Worship Experience at 11:00 a.m., featuring a sermon by Keynote Speaker, Dr. Beverly Lewis.

The church is seeking sponsorships from local businesses and organizations, offering various levels of exposure during the conference and on the website. Sponsorship levels include Platinum ($1,000), Gold ($750), and Silver ($500), each offering benefits such as conference registrations, VIP seating, and advertising/acknowledgment across social media, the website, and onsite conference promotions.

Registrations and sponsorships can be completed via Eventbrite under “Hem of His Garment Women’s Conference.” Payments can also be made through Givelify, the church website, Cash App @$im2301, or by check, mailed to Israel CME Church c/o Women’s Conference, 2301 Washington Street, Gary, IN 46407.