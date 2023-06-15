Regional Care Group hosts inaugural gala, celebrating the unity of community

Inaugural gala spotlights the importance of community involvement in mental health services and whole-person care.

WHEN: Friday, June 16, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Avalon Manor Banquet Center, 3550 E. Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN 46410

WHO: Regional Care Group

WHAT: Regional Care Group will host the “All That Jazz! Celebrating the Unity of Community” gala to raise funds for local housing needs at Lake Park Residential Care. Event guests will enjoy festivities including dinner with a special presentation, live music by Will Miller and the Jazzgang, an open bar with hors d’oeuvres, DJ and dancing. Guests will also hear featured speaker State Senator Eddie D. Melton’s words of encouragement, discussing what it truly means to celebrate “The Unity of Community.”