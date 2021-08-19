Record increase in SNAP benefits coming October 1

The Biden Administration on Monday, August 16, approved a record increase in food benefits of its nutritional welfare program that has helped provide nutritional access for millions of poor Americans across the country.

On October 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will increase by an average of 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. The increase could impact as many as 42 million struggling Americans. The move will be the largest increase since SNAP began in 1975.

“Ensuring low-income families have access to a healthy diet helps prevent disease, supports children in the classroom, reduces health care costs and more,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “And the additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the updated benefits formula is based on current food prices and what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance and the nutrients in food items.

In a study last June, the government found that 88 percent of SNAP recipients were struggling to achieve a healthy diet.

The average benefit was $121 before the coronavirus pandemic began. That will increase by $36.24 a month under the new policy, according to the USDA.