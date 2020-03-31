Real ID deadline delayed indefinitely

Illinois driver facilities to remain closed through April 7

Crusader Staff Report

President Donald Trump recently delayed the deadline indefinitely for Americans to obtain the new Real ID that is needed to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the original deadline was October 1, 2020. Driver licensing facilities across the country were jammed with people seeking to get the new Real ID card. Those with U.S. passports don’t need a Real ID to fly or enter federal buildings.

The news comes as Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices, including Driver Services facilities statewide, will extend their closures to the public through April 7 due to Governor Pritzker’s “Stay at Home” order.

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings will be extended for the duration of the disaster proclaimed by Governor Pritzker and for 30 days after the disaster ends.

“I applaud Governor JB Pritzker for his extraordinary leadership during this difficult and unprecedented time in our state’s history,” said White. “Working together, we can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

White is reminding residents that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

White stressed that the office will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Expert advice, news and events involving the virus will continue to influence the reopening date of offices and the Driver Services facilities.

“We will do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents,” said White. “This will, and must, be the guiding principle of our decision making.”

Trump’s decision to delay the deadline for Real IDs lifts the burden for many states across the country.

Last December, White extended the operating hours at driver license facilities in the Chicago area, after long lines extended the wait time to as much as five hours for people seeking to get the Real IDs. By then some 375,000 people had obtained the new Real ID cards.

Unlike regular driver’s licenses and state IDs, Real IDs can only be obtained at driver’s license facilities and not online.