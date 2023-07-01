R&B favorites After 7 and Kenny Lattimore at Country Club Hills Theater July 1st

Photo caption: Kenny Lattimore

R&B Favorites After 7 and Kenny Lattimore will take to the stage July 1st at the Country Club Hills Theater in the Chicago suburbs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. They will be performing all of their hits at the amphitheater, located at 4150 W. 183rd St. Tickets are available at www.cchtheater.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

After 7 is a platinum-selling R&B group with hits that include “Heat Of The Moment,” “Can’t Stop,” “Ready Or Not,” “I Want You,” and “Let Me Know.” The group has been produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, brother of After 7 founding member Kevon Edmonds, and also produced by L.A. Reid, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. After 7 has received both Grammy and American Music Award nominations.

Kenny Lattimore is a Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter. His hits include “For You,” “Days Like This,” “Things That Lovers Do” and “Take A Dose.” He has worked with Musiq Soulchild and Boney James and has been sampled by Kanye West. Lattimore has sung on the soundtracks of the movies “The Best Man” and “The Lion King II.”

This summer Eric Benet, Avery Sunshine, Kenny Lattimore, Joe, Chrisette Michele, The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with the Sugar Hill Gang and Big Daddy Kane, plus comedians George Wallace, Tommy Davidson and Earthquake will also be performing at the Country Club Hills Theater from now – September 2, 2023. Tickets are available at www.cchtheater.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

The exciting lineup of shows, with most starting at 7:00 p.m. (unless otherwise indicated), is as follows:

Saturday, July 1st After 7, Kenny Lattimore, LeVelle

Friday, July 7th Afro-Beat Extravaganza with Daddy Andre, featuring Peter Jericho

Show starts at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 8th George Wallace, Tommy Davidson, J. Anthony Brown, Michael Colyar, Barbara Carlyle, Chris Thomas

Saturday, July 15th Eric Roberson, Chrisette Michele

Saturday, July 22nd 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

With Sugar Hill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, Chubb Rock

Saturday, July 29th Smooth R&B Groove – All White Concert

Featuring Joe, special guest Carmichael

Concert starts at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 5th Avery Sunshine, Maysa, Jamison Ross

Sunday, August 6th Indika – A Reggae Tribute Show starts at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 12th Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings

Saturday, August 19th Atlantic Starr, The S.O.S. Band, One Way

Saturday, August 26th Stokley

Saturday, September 2nd Eric Benet

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for all 7:00 p.m. shows. Go to www.cchtheater.com for tickets and more information.