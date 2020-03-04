Racist culture flourished at Milwaukee Coors facility years before deadly shooting

The company said it offered security and human resources services to Ferrill, but did not say whether he had made use of them.

Adam Collins, the company’s chief communications and corporate affairs officer, did not directly address employees’ allegations of a racist culture at the facility, but in a statement, he said that the company investigates “every single complaint” of intolerance or harassment.

“It’s why we have terminated people for behavior we believe is unacceptable. It’s why we have tried to create safe spaces for discussions on diversity and inclusion in the Milwaukee brewery and across our network,” Collins said.

“But there’s no two ways about it. We have more work to do,” Collins said. “Fostering an inclusive and welcoming workplace is something every organization has to work towards each day, and we aren’t going to shy away from our responsibility to take a deep look at our own culture following this event.”

Craig Mastantuono, a lawyer for Ferrill’s family, declined to comment.

Muhammad, who worked at the brewery from 2015 to 2019, said he endured taunts from co-workers about his name and the fact that he is a practicing Muslim. He said people would call him Jamal or Salami.

“I’d hear jokes about me putting a bomb in someone’s car or putting a bomb somewhere in the building,” said Muhammad, 32. “I never took it to management because there was a time when a guy was making a joke in front of a supervisor and the supervisor didn’t say a thing about it.”

Muhammad said the stress of the environment took a toll on his health. He gained weight and was crippled by anxiety. He said he almost called a suicide hotline. Finally, he quit.

Current and former employees said the brewery department was notorious for talk of racism and sexism.

“It’s a good old boys club to this day. There was a saying on the brewery floor — ‘no blacks, no b—–s,’ ” said a current employee who did not give his name for fear of jeopardizing his job. A former brewery floor worker, who did not give his name because he did not want to affect his current employment, said there was “constant harassment. The constant nitpicking. The constant racial things that were done and allowed to be done because our complaints fell on deaf ears.”

Robert Powell, a sanitation worker at the plant from 2013 to 2018, said he saw the n-word scrawled in a bathroom stall in the brewery and a swastika carved into a locker room wall. He recalled a conversation with Ferrill in March 2016, while they were on break watching college basketball games.

“He was a cool guy, didn’t show any type of aggression,” Powell said. But when Powell, who is black, said he was thinking of applying to transfer to the brewery, he said Ferrill had a warning: “They will hate on you down there.”

Raylynne Clayborn, 39, a machinist who worked for the brewery for 13 years until he was fired for missing work in 2018, said there was a “panel room” in the brewery department that served as the central nervous system for making beer. He alleges that white employees hung racist cartoons there — including of monkeys and blackface characters eating watermelon — and they remained there until the black employees removed them.

“We were immune to it; that was the norm. We would just take them down,” he said.

Molson Coors said it is not aware of racist cartoons being displayed at the plant.

Some employees recalled racist acts in other departments of the brewery, a sprawling plant that employs 1,400 people. With its towering red Miller beer sign and mural deeming it “Home of the High Life,” the facility is one of Milwaukee’s most recognizable places. It is also a tourist attraction, where people can pay $10 for tours of the complex, including its packaging and distribution centers and famed beer caves, sampling libations along the way.

Rynale Counce, who worked as a machine operator from 2015 to 2017, recalled an incident in a “drivers break room” where many black employees congregated. On the room’s sign, someone scrawled the n-word in front of “drivers,” Counce said, and wrote “n—–s must die” on a wall.

“These stories aren’t a secret,” said Counce, 37.

The current employee said he witnessed a noose duct-taped to the locker of another black employee around 2012. He said the company investigated but did not figure out who placed the noose on the locker. Molson Coors did not comment on that allegation.