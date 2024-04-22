Purdue University Northwest plans annual Day of Giving on April 24

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites the community to support students during the 11th annual PNW Day of Giving 24-hour fundraiser on Wednesday, April 24.

PNW Day of Giving is the university’s most successful campaign supporting student scholarships, academic and athletic programs, and resources that benefit PNW students.

Donors are encouraged to save the date and visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu on April 24 to make a gift of their choice to PNW and help expand the many resources that allow the university’s students to experience a high-quality college education at the region’s premier metropolitan university.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of the annual Day of Giving in enhancing students’ opportunities to achieve their dreams. Any contribution, large or small, is an investment that helps transform lives and the greater Northwest Indiana community we serve,” said Lisa Goodnight, PNW vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement. “In 2023, our generous donors helped us set a record of dollars raised in one day. With the strong support of PNW alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university, the 2024 Day of Giving can surpass that level to help our students power onward to their degrees.”

How to make a gift

Starting at 11 p.m. CDT on April 23 and running through 11 p.m. CDT on April 24, visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu and select “Donate” or “Give Now” to make a gift. Donors may also call (219) 989-2323 to make a gift.

Donors can select from 115 funds across 19 units to support the university during PNW Day of Giving. Gifts help a range of initiatives, including student scholarships in all of PNW’s academic colleges, student needs such as the PNW campus food pantry, and 60 different student-led organizations. Donations also can be made in support of the PNW Pride Athletics programs, Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum, and the university’s strategic initiatives.

Participants will also compete in hourly challenges in which units that raise the most money or have the highest number of gifts during certain time periods can win bonus funds. New this year, PNW is encouraging donors to participate in social media challenges to help their favorite units earn bonus funds.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with your gifts on Day of Giving, visit pnw.edu/day-of-giving.

