Purdue Northwest raises historic level of nearly $2.9 million on PNW Day of Giving

Photo caption: PNW Students thank donors

Donor participation in day-long event increases by 34% from 2022

Generous donors to Purdue University Northwest (PNW) lifted the university’s one-day fundraising total to a record level of nearly $2.9 million during PNW’s 10th annual Day of Giving on April 26.

PNW raised more than $2.85 million from more than 1,895 donations in 24 hours.

“This is the highest one-day total amount raised in the history of Purdue Northwest. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the enthusiastic response of our community,” said Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement. “Day of Giving brings together PNW alumni, leading businesses and charitable organizations, friends to the university from all over the world, and our own students, faculty and staff to invest in PNW’s mission to transform lives and Northwest Indiana. We sincerely thank all those who took the time to contribute a gift.”

PNW ranked fourth among 77 participating units in the Purdue system for total gifts received. The university was ninth among participating units system-wide in total dollars raised. These achievements awarded bonus money to PNW. Participation in PNW’s Day of Giving increased by 34% from 2022, Goodnight noted.

Gifts to PNW support student scholarships, academic programs, Pride athletics, student organizations and other strategic initiatives.

Highlights of PNW Day of Giving

Gifts of any size make a difference in supporting PNW students and programs. The growth in participation is one of the major achievements of the annual Day of Giving. In addition, key partners to the university made contributions that will have lasting impact on the future of PNW and its students. Some notable highlights include:

An extraordinary anonymous donor made a transformational $1.7 million estate gift

The NiSource Charitable Foundation provided generous support for the Summer INnovation Makers Camp

BP provided support to fund new summer camp programming in the PNW College of Engineering & Sciences, as well as STEM on the Road programming that promotes STEM education at area K-12 schools

Another generous donor made an anonymous gift to support the student emergency fund in the PNW College of Nursing

Through the generosity of Jeff and Shawn Strack two endowed scholarships were established, one for the College of Business and another for PNW student-athletes

PNW Athletics continued its participation streak with 743 gifts and an increase of 65% over the previous year

Lakeshore Public Media provided generous support to the Communication and Creative Arts program

Urschel Laboratories Inc. and its employees continued a longstanding relationship of supporting the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum.

The McMillan Family Foundation also made a gift to the Sinai Forum. Stewart McMillan, whose generous support to the PNW Design Studio and other upgraded facilities and student workspaces has made a significant difference to students, is one of three 2023 inductees to the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with a gift, visit pnw.edu/giving.

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a premier metropolitan university dedicated to empowering transformational change in our students and in our community. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW values academic excellence, supports growth, and celebrates diversity. For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.