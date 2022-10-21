Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pumpkin Pop Up 2022

  • Stateway Gardens Park(map)
  • 3658 South State Street
  • Chicago, IL, 60609
  • United States

Join us on October 22nd for a special fall celebration where you’ll get to learn more about our community engagement and civic journalism work, including free trainings, workshops and other resources.

This outdoor event will include warm drinks, tasty food and fall-themed activities, so bring your family and friends! You’ll be able to enjoy some tasty food, drinks and as well as some fun fall activities. A perfect outdoor event for your friends and family. You’ll also get to learn a little bit more about our programs at City Bureau!

RSVP not required to attend.

