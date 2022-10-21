Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service

Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard

Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy

Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution honoring the career of longtime Chicago area Publicist and Communications Consultant Sean Howard.

‘Sean has been a pillar of strength for so many of us in the Southland. Many have forgotten that Sean was once the television Spokesman for Cook County, Even as I set to now retire, I felt compelled to ensure that Sean would receive this honor by my colleagues. He is my friend for life “says Commissioner Deborah Sims.

Co-Sponsor of the resolution, Commissioner Dennis Deer added, “Sean is a class act that is always willing to assist, He has the best relationships with the media and is most careful in how he addresses every reporter. I applaud him on this achievement.”

Finance Chairman John Daley continued, “I have known Sean for many years. He is well deserving of this honor. He has served well in his capacity including the government of Cook County. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Sean Howard has been the voice of many elected officials, municipalities, and entertainers for over two decades. He has been nicknamed by many through his professional title, “The Spokesman.” Howard served as Assistant to Mayor Daley in the 90s and moved onto become the Chief Spokesman to the government of Cook County,

Sean has also worked, served under, and represented many notables both locally and nationally. They include Mega Church clergyman Bishop Larry D. Trotter, popular comedian and actor Damon Williams, Movie Director Tyler Perry, basketball hall of famer Tim Hardaway, and so many more.

“Sean has served the Southland well and continues to help people from all walks of life. He has been such a source of strength for those to which he has assisted. I send congratulations to he and his family.” says Commissioner Donna Miller

Commissioner Bill Lowry adds, “Sean not only has not only made an impact in the South Suburbs, but he has been on the front line for many issues in the City of Chicago as well. I concur with my colleagues in honoring him in this fashion.

Sean is the CEO of STHMEDIA LTD. He serves as the lead contracted communications consultant and/or Spokesman for the governments of Calumet City, Lynwood, the Village of Robbins, and the Village of Matteson. He also is the contracted publicist/Spokesman for Illinois State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin, Illinois State Representative Robert Rita and Rich Township Democratic Committeeman and Supervisor Calvin Jordan. In addition, he is also contracted with various civic organizations, general businesses, and advocacy groups.

“To be recognized by the government body in which I once served as Spokesman, is an honor in which I will never forget. I am grateful to Commissioner Sims for her friendship and loyalty for over two decades. But also, for the other Commissioners that spoke so positively of my career.” says Sean Howard.

Howard adds, “I must thank the late former Senator William Shaw and the late Commissioner Robert Shaw for giving me the opportunity to launch my career by serving as their spokesperson. But that also led to former Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg and eventually former Cook County Board President Todd H. Stroger. I have been blessed to have my career supported by strong African American men and women leaders who only wanted to see me succeed.”

Howard Concludes, “God has blessed me in spite of me. He has given me the best wife and children on earth flanked by five remarkable grandchildren. Without Tonya and our children, (Sean II, Joi Leah, Jazmyn, Chanel, Chyna, and Sean II) I would be empty.” says Howard.