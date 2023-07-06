Public media giant President & CEO to address Gary Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon on Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:00 Noon at the Chateau Banquet Hall, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Join the Chamber as we welcome Charles (Chuck) Roberts, new President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media as our guest speaker.

Lakeshore Public Media, which operates Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio’s, new CEO brings 20 years of experience, in both public television and radio to the Merrillville stations. His leadership will guide Lakeshore Public Media to the next level in servicing Northwest Indiana’s diverse listening, viewing and business audiences.

“Let’s all come out and give Chuck a big welcome to the Northwest Indiana business community,” a Chamber spokesman said.

The cost of the luncheon is $25 per person. Call the Chamber office (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seat(s) today. Payment required in advance. We now accept American Express, Master Card and Visa Credit and Debit cards.