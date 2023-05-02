Public invited to attend North Side Community Forum on public safety

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) invites you to join us at our upcoming North Side Community Forum to be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Roosevelt High School (3436 W Wilson Avenue) from 6pm-8pm. Residents can RSVP here: bit.ly/43U1bpQ

Entry Doors:

Entry doors are at the corner of Kimball and Wilson (Door 13)

Ramp for ADA- (Door 9 on the corner of Wilson and St. Louis)

Parking:

Street parking available on Wilson Avenue

Parking lot available in lot north of school, bound by Leland and St. Louis (Enter on Leland)

If you require language interpretation, including accommodations for deaf and hard of hearing residents, please contact Commission staff at [email protected]

The Commission’s unwavering commitment to keeping the public at the forefront of this search process is the cornerstone of our mission. Your valuable insights and input are essential in helping us find the right person for this critical position.