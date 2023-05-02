Project SYNCERE hosts 6th annual ENpowered Games at Wintrust Arena with theme of “Awesome Automations”

Photo credit: @ProjectSYNCERE Twitter

WHAT: Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments), returns to a full in-person event at Wintrust Arena for its 6th Annual ENpowered Games engineering competition, with this year’s theme of “Awesome Automations”.

This year the students have two challenges. For the first challenge, student teams will utilize the engineering design process to create a machine that automatically identifies and packages a product. The challenge will test students’ knowledge of mechanisms, design thinking, and sensors. Designs that are efficient and able to sort multiple types of products receive the most points. During the competition, students will have one hour to reassemble their projects before presenting them to a group of judges.

The second challenge is a design iteration from the previous challenge, as student groups will receive a set of codes that contain errors that prevent their machines from working. Within 30 minutes, each team must debug the code and demonstrate to judges that it works on their machine. This challenge will test students’ coding knowledge and troubleshooting skills. The teams who can successfully identify and correct the errors within the time limit will receive the most points.

This year’s participating schools are:

· Mariano Azuela Elementary School – West Lawn Community

· Dunne STEM Academy – Roseland Community

· Amelia Earhart Options for Literature, Writing and STEAM School – Calumet Heights Community

· James E McDade Elementary Classical School – Chatham Community

· Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Community Academy – South Shore Community

· Charles Sumner Math & Science Community Academy – North Lawndale Community

· Henry O Tanner Elementary School – Greater Grand Crossing Community

· West Park Elementary Academy – Humboldt Park Community

· Robert L Grimes Elementary School – Garfield Ridge Community

WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

9:30am – Opening Ceremony

10:00am – 1st Challenge

11:30am – 2nd Challenge

12:30pm – Lunch

1:30pm – Closing Ceremony

WHERE: Wintrust Arena

200 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

WHY: The ENpowered Games serve as a platform for students to showcase the knowledge and skills they have gained through the ENpowered Program in a real-world setting. Students work in teams to compete for the grand prize, putting their engineering and problem-solving skills to the test. The goal of the competition is to energize students and serve as a catalyst for them to pursue post-secondary opportunities in engineering or other science, technology, and math fields.

“We are thrilled to host the 6th Annual ENpowered Games and provide an opportunity for students to showcase their engineering skills,” said Jason Coleman, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Project SYNCERE. “Our innovative programs aim to ignite students’ interest in engineering and empower them to pursue careers in the STEM field. The ENpowered Games is a culmination of their hard work and dedication, and we are excited to see their creative solutions to this year’s theme of ‘Awesome Automations’.”

WHO: The ENpowered Games is made possible by the support of Project SYNCERE’s partners, including local schools, individual donors and the following corporate sponsors: Allstate, Boeing, Donley Foundation, Epstein Foundation, Kathy Bolhous Foundation, Milhouse Charities, Molex, PolkBros, US Department of Education and Verizon.

Project SYNCERE (Supporting Youth’s Needs with Core Engineering Research Experiments) is a Chicago-based non-profit organization that prepares underrepresented students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Through innovative project-based programs, Project SYNCERE engages students in using technology and engineering-based principles to solve real-world problems. Founded in 2009, Project SYNCERE provides year-round programs that inspire and empower students to pursue their interests in STEM fields.

For more information visit http://www.projectsyncere.org