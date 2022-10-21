Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.

We will also be gathering 1,500 student leaders from Gary West Side, Merrillville, Hammond Central and East ChicagoCentral who have committed to attend this event. Many other students will also be encouraged to attend. Important tonote is that there will be a Gun Turn-in Program organized in conjunction with Police Departments from Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond. In addition to ridding our streets of deadly weapons, added incentives to do so will include raffles for premium seat Chicago Bulls tickets,

$1,000 in cash, Business Gift Cards, Gas Cards, Grocery Cards, Restaurant Cards and other prizes.

We will have various motivational speakers who include Dr. Michael McGee founder of POP, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Agents, Anti-Bullying, and the founder of Swish who will keynote and present on the topics of mental health and violence prevention.

We invite you to come out, support, help sponsor prizes and otherwise show your support to help us help our studentsand communities here in Northwest Indiana. As a part of your donation(s) your business can be highlighted during our massive media blitz beginning this week consisting of Print, Television, P.S.A’s on 106.3 FM, Gospel 102.3 and on Power 92.

This may be the most comprehensive outreach of its kind here in the region. We encourage you to take part. The kids are counting on it!