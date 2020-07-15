Please Mr./Ms. Postman Is There a Letter in Your Bag for Me?

Following the end of the Civil War, African Americans began winning political elections and with that power they “appointed more than 1,400 African Americans to political offices in the South,” and at USPS specifically, “close to 500 African Americans, including 116 postmasters, are known to have served during Reconstruction.”[2] The Reconstruction period concluded in 1877, and ushered in a new era of violent white supremacy which produced newspapers “with such headlines as those found in the Cleveland Gazette and the Union, ‘Another Postmaster’s Home Burned’, ‘Bulldozing a Postmaster’, and ‘Postal Clerk Lynched.’”[3] African Americans in the postal service decreased some during this time, but “by 1928, it was estimated that African Americans made up 15 to 30 percent of postal employees in major post offices.”[4]

Former president of Kennedy-King College in Chicago, Harold Pates (1931 – ), spoke about his father who became a part of this work force when he moved from Mississippi to Chicago in 1927: “He talked about the fact that he knew could get a job where he could support his family. Because at that time, that generation of men always talked about how a man is supposed to support his family… those jobs that were very, very popular, and those to which men who could read and write gravitated, were the Pullman porters, the post office, the stockyard, and the steel mill… But yeah he came for that opportunity to work at the post office… and then stayed there forty years.”[5]

Management consultant James Lowry (1939 – ) further explained why these jobs were so attractive, including the generational wealth it helped build: “It was very secure… knowing you’re gonna get paid; secondly, that you would eventually have a pension. And now, my mother… is going on ninety-three, has a pension. She’s had a pension for thirty years because she was in the post office and putting, put in all those years… My father qualified [for a pension], and they both retired from the post office… if you look at a lot of people who have Ph.D’s or successful business people… their parents came out of the post office, and that was the springboard.”[6] His brother, foundation executive William E. Lowry, Jr. (1935 – ), added that “in one sense, they both have sort of beat the system.”[7] However, chemist Tyrone Mitchell’s (1939 – ) pointed out that many African Americans postal work the result of extreme racism that prevented many from a career in other fields. Mitchell’s father “worked side-by-side with African Americans who had PhD’s who couldn’t get any kind of work except for maybe teaching school or working in the Post Office or working independently for themselves.”[8]

By the 1940s, there was “a new era of opportunity for African-American workers… when U.S. Presidents – spurred on both by civil rights organizations and war-time necessity – began using their powers of office to encourage equal opportunity in the workplace.”[9] Actor Danny Glover’s (1946 – ) parents were a part of this wave: “The demographics of the United Parcel Service [sic.] began to change with the influx of African Americans starting about 1948, when my parents came to the post office… diversity within the post office was pretty strong, you know.”[10]

Racism and prejudice, though, still came with the job as Norma Adams-Wade (1944 – ), the first African American full-time general reporter for The Dallas Morning News, pointed out: “My dad and my sister’s father in law were in–both of them were in that early crop [of Black mail carriers]… they would tell stories about they had routes in the white area of town and they would tell stories about a couple of people coming out and saying look, here’s come one. Meaning a black postal carrier and they would tell those stories about how there would sometimes be negative reaction to this mail carrier coming up on your porch and then there were the other stories of them being welcomed.”[11]