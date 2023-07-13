Planned Parenthood of Illinois statement on Iowa’s 6-week abortion ban

Attributed to Jennifer Welch, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois

“This is a sad day for Iowa residents who are facing a draconian 6-week abortion ban, a time when many people are unaware they are even pregnant. Abortion bans and restrictions do not stop people from having abortions, it just creates unnecessary and burdensome barriers to those most vulnerable like young people, immigrants, people living in poverty and people facing domestic violence. Already Illinois is welcoming more abortion patients than any other state; our doors are open and we are actively preparing for the waves of pregnant Iowans fleeing their home in search of care. We continue to fight for everyone to access the health care they need and deserve.”