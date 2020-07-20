Petition To Rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ Bridge For John Lewis Nabs Over 460,000 Signatures

The Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, is named after a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader.

By Hayley Miller. Huff Post

More than 460,000 signatures appeared as of Sunday on an online petition that calls for putting the name of late Rep. John Lewis on the Selma, Alabama, bridge where police beat civil rights marchers bloody in 1965.

Lewis, who died Friday after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer, led hundreds of activists across the Edmund Pettus Bridge ― named for a Confederate general and Ku Klux Klan leader ― during a civil rights march on March 7, 1965. Police charged at the marchers, beating them with clubs and firing tear gas at them in an incident that became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

The John Lewis Bridge Project , launched last month, seeks to rename the bridge that crosses the Alabama River after the civil rights icon and to remove “other existing signs of the Confederacy.”

The death of Lewis —a Democrat who represented Georgia’s 5th Congressional District ― further ignited support for it.

“It’s far past time to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon that nearly gave his life on that bridge,” Michael Starr Hopkins, a political strategist who created the project, said in a statement.

“Edmund Pettus was a bitter racist, undeserving of the honor bestowed upon him,” Hopkins added. “As we wipe away this country’s long stain of bigotry, we must also wipe away the names of men like Edmund Pettus.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the online petition calling for the bridge’s renaming had garnered more than 460,000 signatures, which was more than 50,000 signatures higher than the previous day.

Several high-profile figures have signed the petition, including Ava DuVernay, who directed the 2014 film “Selma,” an Oscar-nominated historical drama that centered on the civil rights marches in Alabama.

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) echoed the call to rename the bridge in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.” NEW: Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says the Edmund Pettus Bridge should be renamed after John Lewis. @ClyburnSC06: Pettus “was a grand wizard of the [KKK]. Take his name off that bridge and replace it with a good man, John Lewis, the personification of the goodness of America.” pic.twitter.com/tYV4rWEUKd — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 18, 2020

“I think you ought to take a nice picture of that bridge with Pettus’ name on it, put it in a museum somewhere dedicated to the Confederacy, and then rename that bridge and repaint it, redecorate it: the John R. Lewis Bridge,” Clyburn said.

He added: “Take his name off that bridge and replace it with a good man — John Lewis, the personification of the goodness of America — rather than to honor someone who disrespected individual freedoms.”