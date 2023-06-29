Paint the City connects local artists of color to opportunities through mural during NASCAR

Local artists to transform Ford Mustang

Paint The City, a 501 3c artist organization dedicated to connecting local artists of color to opportunities, is excited to announce its latest project – a mural on a NASCAR next generation race car for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race happening July 1 – 2.

The mural, designed by artist Ahmad Lee, Brionna Sorrét, and Barrett Keithley (Co-Founder) will be painted by Paint The City members including co-founder Missy Perkins, Mario Mena and Blake Lenoir. The mural showcases the vibrant culture, history, and diversity of the city of Chicago. The car, a Ford Mustang, sponsored by NASCAR team, will be transformed with artwork prominently on its hood, sides, and back. The transformation will happen in Butler Field in NASCAR Village.

“This project is an incredible opportunity for our organization and our artists,” said Perkins. “It’s not every day that you see a NASCAR car with a mural on it, and we’re proud to be a part of something so unique and impactful.”

Paint The City has been working closely with NASCAR and the artists to ensure that the mural accurately represents the city of Chicago and its diverse community. The organization hopes that this project will not only showcase the talent of its artists, but also promote unity and diversity within the NASCAR community.

“We believe that art has the power to bring people together and create positive change,” said Keithley. “This project is just one example of how we’re working to make that a reality.”

In addition to the historic moment, once the next generation car is painted over the weekend it will be displayed at the Museum of Science and Industry for the next two years.

Paint The City is excited to have their artwork on display for millions of viewers across the country. For more information about Paint The City and their mission to connect local artists of color to opportunities, visit their website at www.paintthecity.net