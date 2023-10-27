Olive-Harvey Colleges’ regular Volleyball season ends today with Morton College – 6 PM

The photo is of 2023 Olive-Harvey College Volleyball team. Credit: Olive-Harvey College.

Tonight its Morton College vs. Olive-Harvey College. Game time is 6:00 PM

Watch as Olive-Harvey Colleges’ Volleyball Team, what some are calling it’s turnaround team and year, tries to bring a win home.

In a dramatic transformation, the Olive-Harvey College Women’s Volleyball team, led by Coach Rakecia Jenkins, has surged from two winless seasons to an impressive 17 victories this year.

Five years ago, the program suffered through consecutive 0-23 and 0-22 seasons. However, the appointment of Coach Jenkins in the wake of these challenges brought a fresh perspective and a surge of enthusiasm for the sport.

The Olive-Harvey College Women’s Volleyball team’s resurgence is a testament to Coach Rakecia Jenkins’ unwavering dedication and her team’s hard work. Their journey serves as an inspiration to the power of sports and determination. As they aim for further success in the seasons ahead, they’ve not just raised their own game but also the spirits of fans who believe in the underdog story

When and Where:

TODAY – OCTOBER 27, 2023 at 6 PM

Henry J. Vais Gymnasium

3801 S. Central Ave.

Cicero, IL 60804

Background:

Olive-Harvey Colleges’ regular season ends today at Morton College. They will then move into the playoffs on a date and location yet to be determined.