Nov 18th 2-7PM Southside Backyard Conversation at Discover Center – 85th & Cottage Grove

On Chicago’s Southside—in Chicago, the City that Works…Southside residents want the City to work for them too. Residents now realize that the answers to issues are not always a call to 911 or Chicago Police; but who else to call? Now days, residents are asking questions about excess trash, down tree limbs or and poor customer service at a gas station—now residents are getting answers.

Communities Organized to (COW), Discover Financial, Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS), Neighborhood Policing Initiative are delighted to host an afternoon of conversations with Chicago City agencies, the Chicago Police Department and community-based organizations. These discussions will focus on processes and implementation of policies which drive healthy, thriving and safe communities. Backyard Conversations II—The Role of City Services in Community Safety” November 18th 2-7pm, at the beautiful Discover Community Center 8560 South Cottage Grove.”

Here are some of the offerings from invited decision-making panelists of Streets and Sanitation, Office of Emergency Management, Business And Consumer Protection, Chicago Police and others:

Preventive strategies

Leveraging City Departments to improve block quality of life

Resources to improve safety along area’s business corridors

Matt Brandon, President of Communities Organized to Win, shared, “It’s just like building a house- you need different tools to build it correctly; We must build great Communities, we need great tools–. great City services.”

NHS Chicago will provide onsite application assistance for the Illinois Homeowner’s Assistance Fund Grants. Visit https://www.illinoishousinghelp.org/ilhaf to learn more about this program. The event includes, South Shore Hospital on hand, providing vaccination services. Other offerings include, organizations tabling community-based resources.

Sam Binion, of Operation Neighborhood Safety added, “Remember this is a “conversation”. So, it is very important that residents come out and share their point-of-view. Residents must share what’s working and what can be done better in the neighborhood.”

This is a do not miss event for those wanting positive change on the Southside of Chicago.

################################################################################

is a 501c3 Illinois organization serving the Chicago area by “Fostering Safety by Implementing Solutions”. A member proud of Operation Neighborhood Safety