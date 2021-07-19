NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE CITY OF CALUMET CITY

Notice is hereby given that at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the City Council Chambers, 204 Pulaski Road, Illinois, a public hearing will be held before the Mayor and Members of the City Council of the City of Calumet City for the Appropriation Ordinance fiscal year beginning May 1, 2021 and ending April 30, 2022.

Citizens or members of the public may attend the hearing and provide oral and written comments and asked questions concerning the entire appropriation. A copy is available for examination and for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk Nyota T. Figgs, 204 Pulaski Road, Calumet City, Illinois.

Subsequent to said hearing and before final action is taken on the Appropriation Ordinance, the Mayor and Members of the City Council may revise, alter, increase or decrease the items contained therein.

Nyota T. Figgs, City Clerk

7/19/2021 #1129479