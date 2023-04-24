Northwest Health and MAAC Foundation team up to offer emergency medical technician training course

Northwest Health & the MAAC Foundation are teaming up to offer an Emergency Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) Training Course, right here in Northwest, Indiana. This course is designed for individuals interested in a career as an emergency medical technician (EMT).

“At Northwest Health, we feel it is our responsibility to help train the next generation of emergency medical personnel,” said Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Health. “Whether it’s someone interested in becoming an entry-level EMT or a long-time clinician who wants to expand a skillset, we recognize that equipping first responders with the right training, tools and resources improves their professional experiences and enhances overall patient care in the communities we serve.”

The training course being offered is for Medical Technician Basic (EMT-B) and will be held at the MAAC Foundation training campus located at 4203 Montdale Park Drive in Valparaiso, Indiana. The class will begin May 1st, 2023, and will run through August 31st, 2023.

“We are excited to partner with Northwest Health once again to offer this course, which will provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to become certified emergency medical technicians,” said Celina Weatherwax, President, MAAC Foundation. “EMTs play a vital role in our community, and we are proud to be able to help train the next generation of first responders.”

EMT Classes will be held at the MAAC training center every Monday and Thursday evening, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Graduates will receive their National Certification EMT-Basic and be eligible for hire as an EMT upon successful course and examination completion. The cost of the course is $1,200. For specific course questions please contact Northwest Health Instructor Val Urello at [email protected]

To register visit maacfoundation.org or to learn more about the Northwest Health Emergency Medical Course at the MAAC please call 219-510-9111. The deadline for registration is April 25th, 2022.