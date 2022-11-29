NIPSCO & the NiSource Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation supports Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana through a $50,000 donation. This donation will go towards the implementation and growth of the Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Medically Tailored Meals Intervention. This intervention improves the health of critically and chronically ill individuals.

Medically Tailored Meals are meals approved by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) that reflect appropriate dietary therapy. These diets are recommended through a nutritional assessment and a referral by a health care provider to address a medical diagnosis, symptoms, allergies, medication management and side effects to ensure the best possible nutrition-related health outcomes.

“We are grateful to partners like NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation who understand the importance of social determinants of health and make the wellbeing of their customers a priority,” said Sandra Noe, Executive Director Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana recently completed a one-year accelerator program through the National Food Is Medicine Coalition, providing them the foundation to establish and grow this necessary, evidenced based solution for Northwest Indiana. Studies prove this intervention has a 28% reduction in health care costs and 50% fewer hospital admissions for patients who received medically tailored meals.