NIPSCO Announces 2024 Environmental Action Grant Recipients

On the occasion of Earth Day, NIPSCO has revealed the 21 nonprofit organizations selected as winners of the 2024 Environmental Action Grant. These grants will be instrumental in advancing environmental restoration projects and educational endeavors throughout northern Indiana. The funding stems from contributions by NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation.

“We are honored to collaborate with these organizations and contribute to their innovative restoration and educational initiatives across northern Indiana,” stated Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “Their commitment to environmental stewardship is truly inspiring and will yield lasting benefits, enriching our lives today and safeguarding a better tomorrow.”

The projects selected for this year’s grants encompass a diverse array of endeavors, including native habitat restoration, wildlife research, youth nature programming, pollinator projects, water quality monitoring, rainscaping education, and woods worker safety training. Many of these initiatives incorporate community engagement components, fostering resident involvement and encouraging experiences with nature through stewardship and camaraderie.

Among the grant recipients for this year are:

• The Nature Conservancy in Indiana, Festival de la Monarcha, East Chicago

• Saint Mary’s College, Campus Canopy Project’s Living Exhibition

• LaPorte County Park Foundation, Habitat Restoration Project

• Indiana Audubon Society, Chasing Melody, Lake and Jasper Counties

• Blue Heron Ministries, Lupine Meadow Expansion at Headacres Farm, Steuben County

• Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center, Nat’s Nature Club

• ACRES Land Trust, Lee Family Perfect Lake Nature Preserve Habitat Restoration, Steuben County

• The Outlet Youth Center, Youth Programming, Fulton County

• The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Summer Youth Environmental Education, Gary

• Indiana Land Protection Alliance, Safety and Woods Worker Training Course

• Sisters of the Holy Cross, Pollinator and Monarch Waystation Habitat Establishment

• Town of Chesterton, Coffee Creek Park Pond Improvements

• DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District, Invasive Species Education and Removal

• East Chicago Sanitary District-Stormwater Dept., Rain off McShane, Rain Barrel Project

• Monarch Joint Venture, Cedar Swamp Pollinator Project, Steuben County

• Little River Wetlands, Native Habitat Restoration, Allen County

• Noble County Public Library, Rainscaping Education

• Speaks for the Trees and More, Summer Nature Camp, Allen County

• St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative, Flow the St. Joe

• NICHES Land Trust, Sustainability Outreach

• Augsburg Lutheran Church, Pollinator Habitat, Porter

Now in its ninth year, NIPSCO’s Environmental Action Grant program has facilitated the realization of 143 environmental restoration and education projects throughout northern Indiana, amounting to a cumulative donation of $577,700 to date. This year’s grants range from $500 to $5,000 for each organization selected, totaling $78,700 awarded. In addition to its Environmental Action Grant program, NIPSCO is actively engaged in establishing early successional habitat on rights of way, forging partnerships with community organizations for restoration efforts, and supporting the planting of thousands of trees in northern Indiana annually. NIPSCO has earned recognition as a Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation.

For more information on NIPSCO’s environmental initiatives, explore NIPSCO.com/Environment.