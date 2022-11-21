Nicholas J. Inman Named Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Finance

Nicholas J. Inman has been named Vice President of Finance for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, which serves more than 3 million customers in Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In his new role, Inman will oversee all the region’s financial activities, facilities and equipment inventories.

“Nick is a seasoned and proven finance professional with a variety of relevant experience,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “I look forward to working with Nick and his team to continue to deliver innovative internet, mobile and other telecommunications services and a great customer experience.”

Inman comes to Comcast from Papa John’s headquarters in Atlanta, where he served in various finance roles, most recently Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Before that, he held finance and related positions for a business outsourcing firm and two major US airlines.

Inman received a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace, Aeronautics and Aviation Science and Technology from Purdue University in Lafayette, IN, in 2002, and a Master of Business Administration from Clark University in Atlanta in 2004.