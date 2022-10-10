NFL International Combine returns to London

The National Football League International Combine headed to London for the second consecutive year. Forty-four athletes from 13 countries were invited to participate.

Mirrored after the annual NFL Combine staged in the United States, the invitational scouting showcase is designed to discover and evaluate potential NFL talent globally. Forty-four athletes were selected to participate in a series of tests in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium October 3-4.

“Hosting the International Combine in London for the second year provides tremendous exposure for our great game,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben. “The Combine allows us to evaluate new talent globally, shine a spotlight on our sport and provide an opportunity for participants to compete at the highest level.”

Athletes representing as many as 13 countries were evaluated for a potential position in the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) program.

Instituted in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Following the International Combine, a select number of athletes who meet specific performance requirements and display the potential to play in the NFL, will be invited to train in the United States for three months. This group will be reduced yet again following the training phase in the U.S., and a select number will be allocated to NFL clubs for the 2023 season.

The International Combine is the first step in the process toward participation in the IPP program.