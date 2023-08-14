New Hire360 partnership to support diversity in local trades

Photo caption: MEMBERS OF HIRE360 accepted a $250,000 donation from Constellation on Wednesday, July 26 during a tour of the non-profit’s future training and business development center on the South Side of Chicago. Pictured are (from left) Naysha Conway, Constellation Sr. Workforce Development Specialist; Sharon Johnson, Constellation Government Affairs Manager; Carrie Stockwell, Constellation Director of Corporate Relations; Ryan Brown, Case Manager Recruiter; Ray Stringer, Constellation VP & Chief Diversity Officer; Jay Rowell, HIRE360 Executive Director; Fabiola Bautista, HIRE360 Training & Development Specialist; Mike Shue, Constellation Labor Programs Manager; Ana Maria Montes de Oca-Rojas; HIRE360 Director of Workforce Development; Paul Elsberg, Constellation, VP Reputation & Corporate Stewardship; Angie Karesh, Constellation Director Diversity, Equity & Inclusion & Workforce Development; Damian Flores, HIRE360 Program Manager; Marri Marchionda-Palmer, Constellation Sr. VP Midwest Operations; Christy Fairchild, Allied VP HR; and Lexi Southall, Brieser Construction Co. President.

$250,000 donation part of program to introduce more women and minority workers to family-sustaining clean energy jobs

Constellation (Nasdaq: CEG), the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the U.S., is contributing $250,000 to HIRE360 as part of a program to increase employment and training opportunities in the building trades for women and people of color in the Chicago area. The partnership, an expansion of Constellation’s $1 million Powering Change workforce development initiative, will help HIRE360 launch a program to train people in historically underserved communities for family-sustaining union jobs in the building trades.

HIRE360 provides training programs, connects workers with mentors and offers direct support to help build stronger families and communities. Constellation’s support will help HIRE360 launch a new program this fall, designed to foster economic equity by introducing Chicago area students to different trades and skills, and providing access to good-paying, long-term careers.

“Constellation is a catalyst for economic growth and progress in our communities, and providing equitable access to family sustaining jobs is a key part of that commitment,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation. “Our investment will help eliminate employment barriers and provide training, reskilling and upskilling opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities, creating a future talent pipeline for Constellation and others in our industry.”

HIRE360 is currently in the middle of major renovation work on a former warehouse at 2520 S. State Street in Chicago that will become a 40,000-square-foot training and business development center. The campus will feature conference and meeting rooms, event space, and working areas for 37 trades.

“We are excited to partner with Constellation to increase opportunities in construction and the trades to those populations who are currently underrepresented,” said Jay Rowell, Executive Director, HIRE360. “Too many Chicagoans work multiple low-wage jobs and still struggle to make ends meet. With $100 billion in projects breaking ground in Chicago over the next 15 years, our hope is to give diverse candidates a better opportunity to be part of the city’s construction future.”

The North America Building Trades Unions (NABTU) is a labor organization representing more than three million skilled craft professionals in the United States and Canada and recently co-signed a pledge with Constellation to increase diversity in the energy sector. As a result of Constellation’s donation, numerous underrepresented Chicago area residents will participate in HIRE360’s workforce development programs and have the opportunity to access NABTU’s gold standard registered apprenticeship training.

“NABTU and its affiliates are proud that the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council are part of this partnership with Constellation and HIRE360,” said Sean McGarvey, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions. “We will continue seeking ways to create opportunities within the energy sector for people of all backgrounds. This program will provide meaningful career paths across the skilled trades for diverse populations, ensuring equitable access in underserved communities throughout the Chicago region.