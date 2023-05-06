New Field Museum exhibition “Chicago’s Legacy Hula”

The inaugural celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Field Museum offers a robust schedule of events, panels, demonstrations, and is anchored by the opening of Chicago’s Legacy Hula, a new exhibition honoring four Kumu Hula (Master Teachers of Hula) who migrated to Chicago and made monumental contributions to the future development of the Native Hawaiian and Hula communities in the Chicago Midwest.

The exhibition kicks off with an opening celebration on May 27, which will include performances of Hula masters’ dance styles, featherwork demonstrations, music, and design activities. A related virtual talk (May 10) with curators Kumu Hula Carole Lanialoha Lee and Kehaulaini Lum, and exhibition developer Ryan Schuessler gives a preview of the upcoming exhibition.

Other highlights of the month include two Meet a Scientist events; one presenting the spectacular flowers of the Hengduan Mountains of China (May 12), the other showcasing Chinese Shadow Puppets (May 19). A full list of events follow.

All programs are free with general museum admission. Admission to the Cyrus Tang Hall of China will also be free every Tuesday in May.

Event listings:

Presentation – May 3

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Armour Seminar: Dr. Zhe-Xi Luo – Ward Hall

Dr. Luo Zhe-Xi, University of Chicago, presents Diversification of Early Mammals in the Age of Dinosaurs;

Virtual Talk – May 10

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Virtual Lecture: Chicago’s Legacy Hula

Co-curators Kumu Hula Carole Lanialoha Lee and Kehaulaini Lum, and exhibition developer Ryan Schuessler give a preview of Chicago’s Legacy Hula.

Demonstration – May 12

11:00 AM – 1 PM – Meet a Scientist: Dr. Richard Ree and Samantha Kish-Levine – Grainger Science Hub – Richard Ree, Curator of Flowering Plants and Samantha Kish-Levine, University of Chicago Graduate Student present Spectacular Flowers of the Hengduan Mountains, China;

Demonstration – May 19

11:00 AM – 1 PM – Meet a Scientist: Lani Albanza-Chan and Trinity Medellin – Grainger Science Hub – Lania Albana-Chan and Trinity Medellin showcase Chinese Shadow Puppets;

Storytime – May 23 and 30

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM – Storytime with the Chicago Public Library – Crown Family PlayLab Chicago Public Library’s Ms. Sarah reads and tells stories related to AANHPI month;

Presentation – May 24

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Armour Seminar: Rachunliu Kamei – Founders’ Room – Rachunliu Kamel presents Caecilians! Not worms, not eels, not snakes;

Exhibition Opening – May 26

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Chicago’s Legacy Hula – Regenstein Halls of the Pacific, Upper Level – Chicago’s Legacy Hula is a a new exhibition honoring four Kumu Hula (Master Teachers of Hula) who migrated to Chicago and made monumental contributions to the future development of the Native Hawaiian and Hula communities in the Chicago Midwest; and

Opening Celebration – May 27

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – Opening Celebration for Chicago’s Legacy Hula – Stanley Field Hall and Regenstein Halls of the Pacific, Upper Level – In collaboration with Aloha Center of Chicago, the opening celebration includes live Hula performances, demonstrations, music, and artistic activities.