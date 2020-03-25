New Chapter in NWI Stroke Recovery Begins with $40M Stroke and Rehabilitation Center Project Completion

Patients regaining their strength after strokes and other medical conditions have a brand-new state-of-the-art facility for their recovery.

The Pangere Corporation, a commercial and industrial contractor based in Gary, IN, recently announced the construction of Community Healthcare System’s new specialty hospital in Crown Point. The $40 million Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center recently has been completed and is now serving the community.

“This beautiful new building is a great place for recovery, rehabilitation and already has a reputation for tough therapists,” joked one recent stroke survivor. His goal is to walk unassisted by this summer, a little over a year after his stroke. Medical staff at the new building are working to see that he does.

“That’s why we do what we do,” said Steve Pangere, President of the Pangere Corp. “We’re proud to deliver project outcomes that serve people well. The new Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is going to improve the quality of life for a lot of people for years to come.”

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said, “The builders of this facility had the future in mind. We’re thrilled with the outcome, and the expansion of world-class care in our city.”

Four Floors of Healing

The facility is a four-story, 129,000-square-foot multispecialty center that features inpatient rehabilitation, therapy gyms, and living-skills space. In addition, outpatient services include immediate care, a full lab, diagnostic testing and imaging services, and a Women’s Diagnostic Center.

Community Care Network specialists in cardiology, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, and pulmonary medicine broaden the scope of wellness and preventative care.

The first floor of the new Stroke & Rehabilitation Center contains immediate care, radiology, CT, MRI, non-invasive cardiology testing, laboratory services, and outpatient therapy services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physician offices.

The second floor houses the Women’s Diagnostic Center which offers bone density scanning, mammography, ultrasound, and other services.

The third and fourth floors have 40 private rooms for inpatient rehabilitation care. Among those are apartment-themed rooms where patients can practice daily living activities. Therapies provided on these floors are for complex stroke, traumatic brain injury, neurological conditions, and spinal cord treatments.

The building also has a healing garden, a visitors’ café and an abundance of natural lighting.

High-Quality Craftsmanship

Hundreds of union craft workers helped bring the facility to life. The Pangere Corp. worked with a team of about 38 subcontractors and numerous suppliers. Only the most modern building materials, equipment and finishes were incorporated into the building’s design. The architect for the project was Design Alliance Architects from Hammond, IN.

All Pangere Corp. carpenters are certified in Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) and are accredited fire stop installers. Additionally, the company recently became one of just a few midwestern contractors to earn Door Safety Inspector (DSI) certifications from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

For details and information about services offered at the Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, visit: https://www.comhs.org/about-us/community-stroke-and-rehabilitation-center.