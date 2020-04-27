New $35 co-pay now available through Lilly Insulin Value Program

Insulin savings available whether you have commercial insurance or are uninsured by calling (833) 808-1234

In response to the crisis caused by COVID-19, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is introducing the Lilly Insulin Value Program, allowing anyone with commercial insurance and those without insurance at all to fill their monthly prescription of Lilly insulin for $35. The program is effective now and covers most Lilly insulins including all Humalog® (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) formulations.

The savings can be obtained by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234. The Solution Center is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday. Representatives at the Solution Center will help people with diabetes obtain a card in the most convenient way for them, including through email or the U.S. mail. A card can typically be received within 24 hours by email. If you already have a co-pay card from the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center for an amount higher than $35, no action is necessary. Active co-pay cards have been re-set to a $35 co-pay.

Representatives at the Solution Center can also direct people to affordability options that may reduce their out-of-pocket costs further – such as free insulin for people with minimal income, or no income at all, that has been donated by Lilly to non-profit organizations.

“Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin,” said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes. “We’ve been providing affordability solutions for a long time, but more is needed to help people during this unprecedented period. People with commercial insurance, as well as those without insurance at all, are eligible, and the process is quick and simple. We want people who need help to call us.”

“It’s critical that people with diabetes can reliably access insulin at a low, consistent out-of-pocket cost. Enabling a $35 per month insulin co-pay regardless of employment status will help many Americans in this difficult time,” said CEOs Aaron Kowalski and Thom Scher on behalf of the JDRF-Beyond Type 1 Alliance.

The program is one of several affordability options that can be accessed through the Solution Center. Because of federal guidelines, seniors with Medicare Part D plans are not eligible for a co-pay card, but they can call the Solution Center to see if they are eligible for another option, such as donated insulin for people with lower incomes or Insulin Lispro Injection (100 units/mL), a non-branded version of Humalog U-100 with a 50 percent lower list price. People with an urgent need for insulin and no- where else to turn can contact the Solution Center for an immediate supply.

Additionally, people with commercial insurance who use Baqsimi® (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg can pay as little as $25 for up to two devices with a co-pay card, which was first made available last summer.

A separate co-pay card for Humulin® R U-500 (insulin human injection, 500 units/mL) allows for a monthly prescription fill for as little as $25 for people with commercial insurance and can be accessed at Humulin.com.

“The Lilly Insulin Value Program is meant to help address the needs of people in this crisis, but we also remain committed to exploring additional solutions that provide meaningful impact for those living with diabetes beyond the current crisis,” said Mason.

Lilly has introduced several solutions in recent years to help meet the individual financial circumstances of people living with diabetes, including three non-branded versions of Humalog insulin options with list prices 50 percent lower than the branded versions. In January, the company announced plans to donate at least 200,000 KwikPens® to relief agencies over the next three years. As we announced on March 3, Lilly does not currently anticipate shortages of any forms of our insulin during the COVID-19 crisis. All forms of Lilly insulin are available in U.S. pharmacies, and pharmacies that don’t stock certain medicines can order them from wholesalers, with delivery in 1-2 days. Lilly is committed to manufacturing medicines that meet global safety, quality, value and environmental expectations and is committed to public health and the needs of people with chronic conditions, including diabetes, who depend on our medicines around the world.

Terms, conditions, and limitations apply to the co-pay cards. It is not available to those patients with government insurance such as Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Part D, TRICARE®/CHAMPUS, Medigap, DoD, or any State Patient or Pharmaceutical Assistance Program.