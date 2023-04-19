New $20,000 scholarship aimed at educating future Black preservation

Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program is launching a college scholarship program for Indiana residents who identify as Black or African American and who are attending or planning to attend an accredited college or university.

One $20,000 scholarship to cover education-related expenses at an accredited college or university will be awarded for the 2023-24 school year.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior, undergraduate, graduate student, or post-graduate. Preference will be given to the following majors: history, public history, African/African American studies, archaeology/anthropology, preservation, conservation, city planning, landscape architecture, and journalism. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2023, and the application can be found at http://bit.ly/3zWdUdQ.

In addition, two full-time paid internship positions with the Black Heritage Preservation Program are available for summer 2023. Interns will be paid $900 per week for 11 weeks. Eligible applicants include graduating high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students. Post-graduates dedicated to pursuing preservation careers are also eligible. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2023, and the application can be found at: http://bit.ly/3zWdUdQ.

“Indiana is full of untold stories of Black heritage, and we see the new scholarship and internships as key to helping gather the facts, tell the stories, and preserve the heritage,” said Eunice Trotter, director of Indiana Landmarks’ Black Heritage Preservation Program.

Learn more about the program at www.indianalandmarks.org.