NBA Star Derrick Rose Hosts Sneaker Design Workshop For Youth In Chicago

The event was a part of the Adidas Legacy basketball program.

By NewsOne Staff

NBA star Derrick Rose is using his platform as an avenue to inspire youth. While the 2020 NBA All-Star festivities took place in his hometown, the Chicago native participated in a sneaker design event for children led by the Adidas Legacy program, the Chicago Tribune reported.

As part of All-Star Weekend, Derrick Rose and Candace Parker participated in an Adidas Legacy event, which was created to help inspire student athletes from underrepresented communities.https://t.co/PnKaoUVwA5 — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) February 16, 2020

During the workshop on Saturday at Venue SIX10, youngsters reimagined the D Rose 11 sneakers by creating custom designs. The Adidas Legacy program—an initiative rolled out under the sports apparel brand’s philanthropic arm—focuses on empowering underprivileged youth in underserved communities through basketball-centered projects. The initiative, which began in New York and Los Angeles, expanded into Chicago during NBA All-Star weekend. The program is now included in eight public schools throughout the city; impacting the lives of 240 students.

Other basketball stars who participated in the Chicago launch of the initiative included Candace Parker and Patrick Beverley. Rose says he wants to serve as a source of inspiration for kids from his hometown who are facing circumstances similar to the ones he did while coming of age. “Me being around, you never know what may spark something in them,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet.

Rose is one of several NBA stars on a mission to empower youth. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently surprised nearly 200 kids from his Ohio-based I Promise School with free tuition to Kent State University. Washington Wizards player Bradley Beal took 50 high school students from the Ron Brown College Preparatory School on a tour of Howard University. Last year, Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris donated $1 million to charities and organizations centered on education.

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.