NBA player Darius Garland surprises families with shopping spree

Darius Garland is a proud product of Gary, Indiana. He followed his father Winston Garland’s footsteps to the NBA and now plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he hasn’t forgotten about his hometown. Earlier this week, Garland made good on a promise to select two families from McCullough Academy in Gary and treat them to a holiday shopping spree.

Though unable to join them at Wal-Mart in Merrillville as the youth selected their gifts, Darius plans to meet up with the families on Christmas Eve while he is home on a brief break.

“This was all Darius’ idea,” said his father Winston Garland. “He wanted to make a difference in the lives of those in need back home, and this will not be his last time.”

The selection of the families was facilitated by McCullough Academy Principal Sharmayne McKinley and her staff. Darius’ mother Felicia Garland was also on hand to meet the children during their shopping spree.

“This is one of things I love about being an educator,” said McKinley. “It is a joy to help make the dreams of our youth come true and see the joy in their little faces.”

Families who benefited from Garland’s act of kindness include:

William Cousinard – Kindergarten

Lauryn Smith – 5th Grader

Kyla Smith, Parent

Twin siblings Eric and Erica Coleman – Kindergarten

Rosalie Coleman, Parent