National non-profit, Founders First CDC, opens applications for the 2023 Kitty Fund Grant for “mompreneurs”

Founders First CDC to Award $25,000 to Mother-Led Businesses Across the Country

Founders First CDC (Founders First), a 501(c)3 non-profit that empowers expansion and job creation in diverse founder-led, revenue-generating businesses, announced its 2023 Kitty Fund. The $25,000 fund provides eligible small businesses throughout the United States an opportunity to receive a $1,000 microgrant.

“This is the third year we are creating opportunities for mompreneurs across the country,” said Kim Folsom, Founders First CEO. “The Kitty Fund celebrates business-owner moms for their strength and greatness displayed every day in raising families and leading their organizations in these challenging economic times.”

The investments from the Kitty Fund will be granted to employer-based small businesses run by mothers prior to Mother’s Day, and were inspired by Folsom’s mother, Catherine “Kitty” Abrams Tadlock Webster, who passed away in March of 2020.

“As a grant recipient for the Kitty Fund last year, we used the funds to start our newest venture called AskSamie. AskSamie is an algorithm-based online tool that allows people to do their own assessment for accessible living.” said Dr. Brandy Archie, occupational therapist, owner of AccessAble Living, and 2022 Kitty Fund Grant recipient. “The grant helped us build and launch AskSamie, enabling us to reach people in rural communities and cities that we couldn’t reach before. We are now live and grateful for the opportunity the Kitty Fund gave us.”

The Kitty Fund is made possible through the efforts of women-owned businesses who want to sow into other women-owned businesses. “As a working mom myself, I know how hard it is to try to get everything done. I feel honored to support my fellow moms through the Kitty Fund,” said Barbara Clarke, Board Chair, The Impact Seat Foundation, which is a funder of the Kitty Fund.

Applications open on March 21, 2023, and close on April 17, 2023. Eligibility requirements for the microgrant include: businesses must be led by a mother who is the CEO, President or business owner; companies under $5 million in annual revenue with two or more employees qualify. Applications require a short video describing the company, who it serves and why that business should be awarded the grant.

Applicants can learn more and apply at: https://foundersfirstcdc.org/kittyfund.