National Black Chamber of Commerce of Northern Indiana to host two events in one day

Business Resource Fair and Fundraiser Networking Reception on June 8th!

WHO:  National Black Chamber of Commerce of Northern Indiana

WHAT: The business community is cordially invited to join the National Black Chamber of Commerce of Northern Indiana for two events in one day! A business resource fair designed just for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners will take place and is absolutely free! Attendees will receive great information from vendors who assist small business and workshops will take place focused on business funding and certifications. Immediately following the resource fair, the chamber will host a business networking reception and fundraiser. Tickets to the reception are $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“The National Black Chamber of Commerce of Northern Indiana exists to provide viable opportunities to entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners across the region,” said Lois Whittaker, President of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northern Indiana. “We are working hard to up our presence and these events are the first of more to come.”

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 2023 — Business Resource Fair 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Networking Reception and Fundraiser 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen  411 E. 5th Ave, Gary, IN

 

